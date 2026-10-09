‘Nothing can stop youth’: Chirag Paswan on train, metro curbs ahead of protests in Delhi tomorrow

“These are the youth of India, nothing can stop them," Paswan said. "To those attempting to spread such misconceptions, I ask: how many trains can anyone really stop? How much connectivity can be blocked? How many roads can be jammed? These are India's youth; they possess the capacity to show the world the way, just as previous generations have done, and so, nothing can hold them back,” he said.

The LJP(RV) President, an ally of BJP-led NDA, was asked whether transport restrictions could stop young people from reaching Delhi to demand Kumar’s resignation amid the SIR controversy and reports of dissent within the Election Commission.

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Friday said “nothing” could stop India’s youth from reaching Delhi for the planned October 10 protests against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

How are train services affected by the October 10 Delhi protest?

How are train services affected by the October 10 Delhi protest?

Why are entry and exit gates closed at 57 Delhi Metro stations?

Why are entry and exit gates closed at 57 Delhi Metro stations?

Why is the CJP holding a protest in Delhi on October 10?

Why is the CJP holding a protest in Delhi on October 10?

His remarks came amid heightened security arrangements in Delhi and disruptions to rail and metro services ahead of planned protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other student organisations.

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57 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations would remain closed from 9 pm on Friday until further notice, citing security concerns ahead of the proposed protest.

The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Kashmere Gate among others. The restrictions will continue on Saturday.

Interchange facilities will remain available at all affected stations except New Delhi metro station. Train frequency at the identified stations may also be reduced depending on the security situation, the DMRC said.

The decision followed a request from Delhi Police, which cited the possibility of unruly movement towards sensitive locations and recommended closing the entry and exit gates until the situation normalised.

ALSO READ | Full list of 57 Delhi Metro stations to have restricted entry during CJP's Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow

Railways cancel trains ahead of protest Indian Railways has cancelled several Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations amid concerns over traffic congestion and passenger access during the protest.

According to railway officials, train services at the two stations have been suspended for a 10-hour period, from 4 am to 2 pm on Saturday. Several other services have also been cancelled, rescheduled or affected by changes to their originating stations.

The cancellations include the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Railway authorities have advised passengers to check their train status before travelling.

ALSO READ | Nearly two dozen trains from UP to Delhi cancelled

Why are people protesting? The CJP has called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The youth-led movement has previously organised protests in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Its campaign has raised concerns about the electoral roll revision process and the alleged exclusion of voters.

Delhi Police has said permission for the proposed Jantar Mantar demonstration was not granted, citing the timing of the organisers’ request. Security restrictions have been imposed in parts of the capital, including prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district.

ALSO READ | All mail, express trains arriving at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin from 4 am till 2 pm on Oct 10 cancelled

Security tightened across Delhi Authorities have stepped up security ahead of Saturday’s planned gathering, with additional police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel being deployed across the capital. Internet has been suspended till up to 4km from the protest site.

Police have barricaded routes leading towards Jantar Mantar and restricted access to the protest site. Media personnel have also been advised to maintain a safe distance from protesters and security personnel while covering developments.

The restrictions on public transport and movement are expected to affect commuters and people travelling to Delhi over the weekend.