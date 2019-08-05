63-year-old Chiranjeevi defies age in new photo-shoot, see pics

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:59 IST

Actor Chiranjeevi has stunned fans with his age-defying look in his latest photo-shoot for daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela’s magazine, Bpositive. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor has graced the cover of the magazine’s latest edition.

Upasana took to Twitter and wrote: “Embracing age with grace. The immortal megastar Chiranjeevi nails the cover of Bpositive! Check out Mamaya’s (father-in-law’s) candid & inspiring conversation. It’s super cool.”

Embracing Age with Grace. The immortal Megastar Chiranjeevi nails the cover of Bpositive ! Check out Mamaya’s candid & inspiring conversation. It’s super cool 🙏🏼 really happy to be sharing this

Thanks @DabbooRatnani for this amazing shoot.👍🏻 @Apollolife #MegaStarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/v1K2eI41Jz — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) August 4, 2019

Upasana went on to thank well-known celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani for the shoot.

In his interview, Chiranjeevi opened up a lot of things. He also went on to confirm that his upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit the screens worldwide on October 2.

Also read: Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza lead Bollywood reactions on Article 370 of Kashmir

Chiranjeevi’s photo shoot for daughter-in-law Upasana’s magazine, BPositive.

Also read: Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza lead Bollywood reactions on Article 370 of Kashmir

In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu among others in important roles.

On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Being produced by Ram Charan on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore, the film has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, AR Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 15:49 IST