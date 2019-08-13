After 13 years, Vijayashanti returns to face the arc lights as a professor

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:55 IST

Veteran actor Vijayashanti, who ruled Telugu cinema in the ’90s, returned to face the arc lights after 13 years when she joined the sets of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru on Monday.

Vijayashanti’s last on screen appearance was in 2006 film, Nayudamma. She’s widely popular for her action-based films such as Karthavyam and Pratighatana among others.

The 53-year-old lady superstar is rumoured to be playing a professor in the Anil Ravipudi directed film which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

“After 13 years, it’s makeup time for Vijayashanti garu. Nothing has changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on board Vijayashanti garu,” Anil tweeted, sharing a picture from the sets.

After 13 years.. It's make up time for Vijayashanthi garu.. Nothing has ever changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on-board @vijayashanthi_m garu 😊 #SarileruNeekevvaru pic.twitter.com/xM69EgjP9c — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 12, 2019

Currently, the shoot is underway at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad where the second schedule of the film is being filmed.

In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu plays an army officer. Just a week ago, the first glimpse of his character was unveiled via a special video.

The project, being produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Anil Ravipudi.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s last release Maharshi grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, featured Mahesh in the role of a multimillionaire who takes up farming for the sake of his best friend.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline. If everything goes as planned, this yet-untitled film will go on the floors from next year.

