Allu Arjun’s Pushpa poster unveiled on his 37th birthday. See pic

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:16 IST

Actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming multilingual film titled Pushpa has been announced on his 37th birthday. It will be directed by filmmaker Sukumar. The first look poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with lot of secrets.

The film, which marks the third time collaboration between Arjun and Sukumar, will be released in five languages which include Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It has been titled Pushpa in all languages.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

Sukumar, whose last film Rangasthalam set new box-office records, is currently busy with the pre-production work on the project. The film, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages.

Last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, which emerged as one of the biggest hits in his career; Arjun will commence shooting for Pushpa once the lockdown is over. In a recent media interaction, he revealed that his next project with Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career. Having previously worked together in Arya and Arya 2, both Sukumar and Arjun will be hoping to score a hat-trick with Pushpa.

Post the debacle of his film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, in which he played a military man, Arjun took a break to analyze what went wrong with the movie. For close to two years, he didn’t sign any film. He made a strong comeback with Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which grossed over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office.

