Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun participate in PM Modi’s 9pm 9 minutes call, see pics

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 10:02 IST

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9 pm lights out call on Sunday, South stars such as Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Nayanthara among others lit diyas and candles to show their solidarity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Rajinikanth, at the stroke of 9 pm, was seen standing at the gate of his residence and holding a candle in his hand. He was accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth. She took to Twitter and wrote: “Let the gloom of darkness go. May light prevail and shine again. May the earth be protected.”

Mahesh Babu tweeted: “9 pm 9 minutes. Light for India. Stay home stay safe.” Actor Chiranjeevi participated in the initiative with his entire family. In a video released by his publicist on Twitter, Chiranjeevi is seen holding a diya along with his wife and a dozen other family members.

Actor Venkatesh showed his support by lighting diyas and candles. Actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela tweeted a picture in which she’s seen sitting by a diya. She said the picture was clicked by her husband.

Allu Arjun stood at the gate of his house with his entire family with diyas in their hands. He was even joined by his young son and daughter.

Actor Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, lit diyas in her garden. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna participated in 9 pm 9 minutes call along with his wife Amala Akkineni and son Akhil Akkineni. They were seen holding candles in their hands.

Actor Raashi Khanna, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil industries, took part in the initiative by lighting diyas. Tamannaah Bhatia participated in Light for India campaign by lighting candles along with her parents. She took to Twitter to share pictures.

Actor Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Shivn shared a picture of her holding a diya via his Instagram page.

