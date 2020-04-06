Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam lights up Lego diyas, Amitabh Bachchan uses flashlight: How Bollywood let the light in. See pics

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 07:53 IST

Prominent personalities from the Indian film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Rajinikanth, lit candles and lamps on Sunday. Bollywood gave full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to show solidarity in the country’s fight against coronavirus.

Amitabh, 77, shared pictures of him lighting a torch, mentioning a line from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem in the caption. “T 3492 - ‘Hai andheri raat par diya jalaana kab maana hai (In the hour of darkness why not light a candle)’ ... another epic poem of my Father and how visionary it has proven tonight for the #9PM9minute call. Will put up the entire poem by tomorrow on video!” Bachchan tweeted.

T 3492 -" है अँधेरी रात पर दीवा जलाना कब माना है " ... another epic poem of my Father .. and how visionary it has proven tonight .. for the #9PM9minute call ..

Will put up the entire poem by tomorrow .. on video !!❤️ pic.twitter.com/MeQ3PJ03tu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan shared a video of their youngest child AbRam decking up their balcony with lamps made out of Legos. The black-and-white video showed the child put one lamp after another across the ledge.

9 pm .. Lego Dia@Cogsnitisheth pic.twitter.com/qX1dn2jSfY — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) April 5, 2020

Anil Kapoor uploaded a video on the microblogging site and captioned it as: “All in this together.” The clip showed his house, decked with lamps, with the Malang actor holding a candle and walking with prayer chants in the background.

Madhuri Dixit said people are united in order to fight this pandemic. “Let the light of the diyas, candles bring back light into our lives as these illuminate our hearts with positivity & strength,” she wrote. Hema Malini shared pictures with her family and wrote, “We lit lamps exactly at 9PM for 9 minutes in deference to the PM’s wish.”

We lit lamps exactly at 9PM for 9 minutes in deference to the PM’s wish pic.twitter.com/1m8pKtFlMw — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 5, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Within you is the light of a thousand suns ~ Robert Adams Diya lamp #StayHomeStaySafe #InThisTogether.”

Within you is the light of a thousand suns ~ Robert Adams 🪔 #StayHomeStaySafe #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/TxUjgO70nw — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 5, 2020

The Prime Minister on Friday urged people to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 as a gesture to “challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis”.

This was the second such mass activity undertaken by the citizens of the country after PM Modi’’s March 22 janta curfew initiative, where people clapped and clung utensils to express gratitude to those who have been providing essential services during this crisis. According to the Health Ministry, the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday till 9.55 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

