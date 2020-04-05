Rakul Preet Singh and her family are feeding 200 families living in Gurugram slum everyday: ‘Will do it till lockdown is in place’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 14:54 IST

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has vowed to provide meals to around 200 families from a slum area near her Gurugram home. She said that meals are cooked in her apartment complex and sent to the needy families that are hit hard by the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rakul told The Times of India in an interview that she will keep providing the meals until the lockdown is in place. “My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely right now out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people,” she said.

This makes me sooooo proud ❤️❤️ thanku ! God bless you and stay safe 🤗 https://t.co/P1mL38ZGvW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 1, 2020

Inspired by the actor, one of her fans also ventured out to feed the hungry. Rakul retweeted his pictures. “@Rakulpreet..The poor people,daily wage works and the beggars are in real crisis..As a part our team @rakulisam143 come forward to help them by giving food 200 packets nd banans and water packets .This all are done by love and inspiration for are idol @Rakulpreet tnq ol,” the fan wrote. Rakul replied, “This makes me sooooo proud thanku ! God bless you and stay safe,” she wrote.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore’s lockdown attitude scares him

Rakul added in a tweet that the idea would not have been successful without her parents’ help. “I could not have done this without my parents help. They are monitoring everything and it’s the least we can do,” she said.

Rakul has joined the long list of celebrities who are doing their bit in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, among others, have all made donations to the cause.

Follow @htshowbiz for more