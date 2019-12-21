Rakul Preet Singh on her film choices: ‘I just go by my gut feeling’

bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh is ready to go wherever her work takes her. Trying her best to balance her projects in Bollywood and the south film industry, the actor wants to be a part of good stories and take up meatier roles.

“I think today lines are completely blurring… Also, cinema is cinema and content is content. I am just looking at doing great roles that satisfy me. After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, I got a very positive response here and I hope that I will get more interesting films in Bollywood that would help me in exploring more in terms of script and concept here. The projects I have signed next are quite interesting,” adds Rakul, who will be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in her next film.

Explaining the process she follows to choose a project, Rakul admits that there are several factors which influence her. She says, “There’s never one thing that makes you say ‘yes’. Sometimes you love the script so much that it makes you want to do it, sometimes you love the character, the director or the setup. It is always permutation and combination that works for me. Sometimes it’s also an actor you really want to work with, even when you don’t have a strong role. I just go by my gut feeling, what I feel right at that point of time.”

Rakul has recently started shooting for her yet-untitled project — a race-against-time thriller with Arjun in Chandigarh. However, she refuses to talk much about the project now.

The actor will also be seen in Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan and a Telugu film, SK14 (working title).

So how was it working with Haasan in Indian 2?

“He is amazing… One of the most experienced actors in Indian cinema for the variety and the kind of roles he has done. I feel blessed to be able to share the screen with him, that I got the chance to work with him was enough… there was so much to learn,” Rakul shares.

