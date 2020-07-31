e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Allu Arjun to team up with filmmaker Koratala Siva for new Telugu project

Allu Arjun to team up with filmmaker Koratala Siva for new Telugu project

Actor Allu Arjun took to Twitter to announce his next project with Koralata Siva. The untitled Telugu film is currently dubbed AA 21.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:20 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Allu Arjun made the announcement on social media.
Allu Arjun made the announcement on social media.
         

Actor Allu Arjun will team up with filmmaker Koratala Siva for his next yet-untitled Telugu film, its makers announced on Friday. The project is currently dubbed AA 21.

It will be the first time Arjun and Siva will be joining hands. Known for helming several blockbuster films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, Siva is currently working on Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya.

Sharing the news, Allu Arjun tweeted: “Very much elated to announce my next film AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward to this for quite a while. My best wishes to Sudhakar garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing my love for you guys.”

 

The cast and crew are yet to be finalised. The makers made the announcement with a poster which confirms that the film will release early 2022.

Meanwhile, Arjun will be next seen on screen in filmmaker Sukumar’s Pushpa, a forest-based thriller. The first look poster of Pushpa was unveiled on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday in May. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.

While the makers of Pushpa are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

Sukumar, whose last film Rangasthalam set new box-office records, is currently busy with the pre-production work on the project.

Pushpa will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

