Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is the most viewed Telugu video song ever

Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s latest Telugu release Ala Vaikuntapuramloo has emerged as the most-viewed Telugu video song with over 262 million views on Youtube.

Jul 11, 2020
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Ala Vaikuntapuramloo stars Allu Arjun and Poja Hegde in lead oles.
         

The hit track Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s latest Telugu release Ala Vaikuntapuramloo has become the most viewed Telugu video song ever with over 262 million views on Youtube. The song’s popularity has crossed borders and recently was a hit on the now defunct Tik Tok app.

Sharing the news, the film’s composer SS Thaman tweeted: “#ButtaBomma is now the most viewed Telugu video song ever! Thank you (sic).”

 

Pooja Hegde, who played the leading lady, also shared her excitement on the song clocking record numbers. “Breaking records. To all those ppl who made this possible, you have my heart. @alluarjun and I put our heart, soul, sweat and sometimes tears (only on my end) to shoot #ButtaBomma and it’s so gratifying to see it do well. Seeing ppl loving the song EVERYTHING. Ty #Grateful (sic).”

The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also featured Nivetha Pethuraj as the second leading lady while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role. This appearance marked Tabu’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

Allu Arjun will be next seen on screen in upcoming Telugu forest-based thriller, Pushpa. It will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film, to be directed by Sukumar, will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

The first look poster of Pushpa was unveiled last month on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.

The makers of Pushpa are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

