Anirudh Ravichander to score music for Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj project

Post the news of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj, people have been speculating about the rest of the cast and crew members of the film. On Thursday, it was announced the said film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, who has been on a roll recently with Velaikkaran and Thaana Serndha Kootam.

Anirudh, who recently made his Telugu debut as a composer in Pawan Kalyan’s film Agnyaathavaasi, has often received much praise for his work. His recent single, which released on Valentine’s Day, was also like by his fans. The news that he would be composing music for superstar Rajinikanth has left fans elated.

There is also speculation that Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi may be locking horns in the film. Buzz is that Vijay has been approached to play the antagonist in the film. However, no official word is out yet.

We are happy to announce that for the first time, @anirudhofficial will be composing the music for @superstarrajini’s movie, produced by @SunPictures.#SuperstarwithSunPictures pic.twitter.com/XEUQScF7NX — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) March 1, 2018

Speaking about working with Rajinikanth, Karthik Subbaraj said, “Even though I’ve made four films in my career so far, I grew fascinated towards cinema because of superstar Rajinikanth sir. To get to direct him is the best moment of my life. It’ll be a proper Rajini film.I see it as an enjoyable challenge.”

The shooting is expected to start in May and the director plans to wrap up work in 2018 itself. It will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who also produced Enthiran.

