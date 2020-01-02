Bommai first look: SJ Suryah plays a character in love with a mannequin

regional-movies

The first look poster of actor SJ Suryah’s upcoming Tamil film Bommai was unveiled on Wednesday. Going by the poster, this will be the story of a man who falls in love with a mannequin.

The poster features Suryah in a grey suit and arm in arm with a mannequin. There’s also a mystical face in the background of the poster.

Being directed by Radha Mohan, the film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, who has reunited with Suryah after working together in last year’s Tamil creature comedy, Monster. Tipped to be a family drama, the film will be centered on a father’s search for his missing daughter. Suryah will be seen playing the father and it is rumoured that the daughter’s spirit enters the mannequin and he begins to see his daughter in it.

Last seen playing a character being troubled by a house rat in Monster which went on to click at the box-office; Suryah has pinned high hopes on Bommai. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Radha Mohan and Suryah.

Following the success of Monster, Suryah said in a press interaction that he’ll be really careful about the roles he chooses to play going forward. “It was very heartening to see children and family audiences warm up to Monster. Their love for the film has given me a new lease of life and I’ll be careful about the roles I choose going forward,” Suryah had said.

Asked if he will stop playing negative role, he said: “I don’t want to play a regular villain with no purpose. If I look at my roles in Mersal and Spyder, I played the antagonist with an ideology. That’s the kind of roles I’d like to play.”

There are already reports doing the rounds that Suryah has been roped in by Boney Kapoor to play the antagonist in his next Tamil production, Valimai. The film features Ajith in the role of a cop and then SJ Suryah is most likely to play the antagonist.

