Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup in trouble after Chacko’s family sends legal notice

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 12:32 IST

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Malayalam crime drama Kurup, based on the life of Kerala’s one of most wanted criminals, has landed in trouble after the team was slapped with a legal notice. Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, will narrate the story of Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

As per a Times of India report, Chacko’s family has sent a legal notice to the Kurup team, demanding a pre-release screening of the film for Chacko’s wife Santhamma and her son. Santhamma was pregnant when her husband was killed by Sukumara Kurup in 1984. She feels the film will glorify Kurup and degrade her late husband.

The makers are yet to officially react to Santhamma’s legal notice. While Dulquer Salmaan plays the titular character, Sobhita Dhulipala plays the female lead. This will be her maiden full-length Malayalam film.

A statement from the makers recently indicated that Kurup will be the most expensive film of Dulquer’s career, costing Rs 35 crore. “In his career, this is the biggest budget film that Dulquer has ventured into. It’s made on a budget of Rs 35 crore and has been shot in places such as Kerala, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mangalore, Mysore and UAE,” read the statement.

On being part of the project, Sobhita recently tweeted: “It’s a wrap on Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film that is eccentric and endearing at once. As I type this, it occurs to me that this is the first ‘wrap post’ I’m documenting so I’ll just do it here online.” She said that the film is special for reasons like “the astute direction by happy hippie Srinath, aided by prodigies Nimish, Banglan, Praveen and the most wonderful, buoyant co-actor Dulquer.”

