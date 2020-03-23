Dushara Vijayan to star opposite Arya in Pa Ranjith’s film on boxing

regional-movies

Actor Dushara Vijayan, who recently made her debut via Tamil film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been paired opposite Arya in Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil film on boxing. As per a report on The News Minute, the makers have already signed Dushara.

The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Ranjith and Arya, will see the latter play a boxer. The actor has undergone drastic physical transformation in preparation for his character.

Arya recently took to Twitter to share two looks of his unbelievably chiseled body. In the pictures, Arya appears to have knocked off lot of kilos for his role of a boxer in the movie. Not long ago, rumours emerged that the project could be the Tamil remake of Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, a story of a boxer from the backward community.

It’s worth mentioning that Anurag and Ranjith had met a few months ago in Mumbai. The former has publicly admitted that he’s a fan of Ranjith’s work and that he eagerly looks forward to his films.

However, as per the latest reports, the movie is a story set in North Chennai, a setting that Pa Ranjith had explored previously in his film Madras, which featured Karthi. This film will revolve around boxing clubs in North Chennai.

Reports suggest Ranjith had originally planned this movie with Suriya. For reasons unknown, the plan didn’t materialize and Ranjith went ahead and roped in Arya, who is one of the fittest actors in Tamil cinema.

Arya was last seen on screen in Magamuni, in which he played dual roles. The film, directed by Santhakumar, saw him play a hitman as well as a pious teacher practising Brahmacharya. Santhakumar returned to direction after eight years with Magamuni, which also featured Mahima Nambiar and Induja in crucial roles.

Arya currently awaits the release of children’s film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centered on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan.

