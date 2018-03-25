Feeling blessed: Nandamuri Balakrishna becomes grandfather, again

Nandamuri Balakrishna might be busy with politics and acting, but he always finds time for his family. The veteran actor’s family is currently celebrating the birth of a baby boy. Balakrishna’s daughter Tejaswini gave birth to a child on Friday, Balayya announced on his Facebook page.

He wrote, “Feeling blessed to be a grandfather once again! I am happy to announce that my second daughter, Tejaswini and my son in law, Sri Bharath, have been blessed with a beautiful baby boy. May you God fill your lives with lots of love and happiness.(sic)”

Tejaswini tied the knot with entrepreneur Bharath, grandson of educationist MVVS Murthy in August 2015. According to reports, both the mother and child are fine.

On the work front, Balakrishna was last seen in Jai Simhaa with Nayanthara. The actor is currently working on the NTR biopic, which is to be helmed by director Teja. The work on the project will begin on March 29 and Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is expected to join the cast to play NTR’s first wife, Basavatarakam.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding this project. Currently, there are three NTR biopics in the making in the Telugu film industry.

Follow @htshowbiz for more