I am lucky to have had training in martial arts and horse riding: Devika Bhise

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:42 IST

Actor Devika Bhise has been involved in the making of The Warrior Queen of Jhansi right since its inception. Directed by her mother Swati Bhise, the film takes place between 1853 and 1858 and illustrates the story of how the Rani and her troops defended Jhansi against the ruthless British East India Company.

In the city to launch the Marathi trailer of the film, Devika shares, “There was always an understanding that I would play the part. But I did have a lot of aspects required for the role. I was lucky to have had training in horse riding, dancing and martial arts. This helped build the physical base of the character. None of the above could be learnt overnight. Once on set, I trained intensely.”

She admits that when they started off, it seemed like a fun easy project. However, over time, it turned into a massive project. “I had not imagined the mammoth size of it and how big it would get. By the time, I did, I had no option but to carry on. But at such times, when you are pushed to a corner it helps bring out the best in you and realise what you are made of,” she says.

The film sees her speaking in English, Hindi and Marathi, too. And, she admits that getting the dialect and pronunciations right were challenging. She thanks her maternal grandmother for having sat down with her and drilling the right accent. “I had to speak Marathi that belonged to the 18th century. Similarly, my English had to be of what a person would have spoken during that era. It wasn’t how we speak today. It was quite a process to get that right. I did not want it to be half-hearted,” she adds.

The Man Who Knew Infinity (2016) actor feels while picking a project, it’s a combination of the story and what she feels about it, that makes her pick it. “If I take my time to complete reading the script and take breaks then it is something that has not excited me. On the other hand, if I am hooked on to a script, that means it has gripped me and I have a good feeling about it,” she says.

Down the line, Devika would definitely want to be a part of a Bollywood film. However, it has to be the right project and script. “I love watching Hindi films. I am not sure if I could be a part of a full-fledged one, but I would like to try it out,” she concludes.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 19:41 IST