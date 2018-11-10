I am very fond of the Marathi spoken in Pune: Sanjay Khan

Known for his quintessential ‘hero’ looks and unique style off and on screen, veteran actor Sanjay Khan was a rage in the ’80s. Be it the films he starred in or the films he made, there was a unique style to everything he did. Now, the yesteryear star has written a book that talks about his journey, the mistakes he made and what made him Sanjay Khan.

The actor is in Pune to launch his book, The Best Mistakes Of My Life, and in a candid chat, has shared details about the book and more. Writing this book was a huge responsibility, as he had to narrate factual stories. Khan says, “I had to recount all those happenings and relive those moments. I delved very deep, back into my life and visited all those areas of my interaction, action and existence. Fortunately, I could catch the aroma of it all and place it for the world to see.”

The Abdullah (1980) actor adds that he has been truthful in the book and has shared his unique journey with no filters. So, did his family make any special requests or cuts in it? “I did not go through that censor board (laughs). My wife Zarine and kids were very encouraging. I live in a democratic and secular house. They told me that I should write the facts. They are aware of my knack for storytelling and narration, so they stood by me firmly. My family is everything for me. Our love for each other keeps our relationships going,” he says.

Having visited the city often, Khan is in love with its climate and language. He says, “I love Pune because of its positive vibes. The climate is always pleasant. I am very fond of the Marathi spoken here as compared to Mumbai. If I would have lived in Pune, I would have been able to speak impeccable Marathi.”

Khan adds that he has always had a strong connection with the Marathi speaking community as most of his technicians belonged to the community. “My editor for many years was MS Shinde and my make-up artist who survived the Mysore fire with me was Pawan Surve,” he says.

1. What are the three best things of your life?

My wife Zarine, multiplied by three :)

2. Have you seen any Marathi films lately?

Honestly, I haven’t seen many films recently because of my other engagements. But, Riteish (Deshmukh) tells me that the industry has seen a renaissance and I am happy to learn of its success.

3. Are you working on a script now?

Yes, the script of the movie, Maryada Purshottam Karna is ready. It is a sensational script and I want to produce it as soon as I can.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 17:03 IST