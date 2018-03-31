I have started to enjoy acting: Sanjay Jadhav

Director Sanjay Jadhav has entertained the audiences with his films over the past decade. From Checkmate (2008) to Ye Re Ye Re Paisa early this year, Sanjay has directed films of various genres. This year, he debuted as an actor too with Ajay Naik’s Hostel Days, where he played a hostel warden. Now, the director is all set to make an appearance as an actor again with his character Irfan in Lagna Mubarak.

Directed by Sagar Pathak, the film will see Sanjay play a Muslim character who calls himself a Muslim Maval. Talking about the film, Sanjay says, “It is love story and I play a significant role. It also throws light on friendship and commitment. I really liked the character and subject. I got excited when the film was being narrated to me and that’s why I agreed to be a part of it.”

Considering this is only his second film as an actor, what preparation did he undertake? Sanjay says, “Frankly, to play Irfan, I did not have to do any research. I live in Mumbai and would like to believe that I am very Mumbaiya in my ways. So, it was easy to play Irfan.”

Sanjay adds that he really understands the pain a director goes through while on the sets, hence he doesn’t interfere on the sets when he is an actor. “I was just sitting and casually watching everyone work hard. It is fun to be on the set in the capacity of an actor,” smiles Sanjay.

So, will he be taking any acting offers regularly? “I would love to, but people should take me in the films, no? Jokes apart, being technically sound and being a director helps in giving a better shot as an actor. There is a lot of confidence that comes in because of your experience. It’s in my system so it kind of just happens involuntarily.”

Ask him if he would like to make a film and direct himself? “No, no, why would I take such a big risk. It will be a huge gamble,” laughs Sanjay.