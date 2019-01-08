I would love to try my hand at comedy: Sai Tamhankar

This year, actor Sai Tamhankar will be seen as a judge on Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra on Sony Marathi. The Love Sonia (2018) actor, however, finds it a very difficult task, because she is not someone who ‘judges people’. “It is a tricky job because I know that my words and statements are going to matter. Also, it is going to make or break the performer,” says Sai, who will next be seen in Sachin Kundalkar’s Pondicherry.

The Raakshas (2018) actor adds that the plus point of the job is that she gets paid to wear amazing clothes and sit back and laugh. “Jokes apart, there are some really great subjects we touch upon and it is great to see these talented performers. It is not an easy job to make people laugh and have a mass appeal every time. On this front, I believe these guys are going a great job,” she says.

Interestingly, Sai has not been seen in a full-fledged comedy film yet. So, is she willing to explore that genre? “I would love to explore comedy. But it has to be something quirky. I am waiting for a script which are crazy and will allow me to go all out. I am glad that humour, today, is not limited to body language or slapstick. It has evolved over the years and I would definitely want to be a part of something good,” she says.

Sai tried her hand at stand up comedy last year and she is glad she did. She adds that the first performance made her feel “light-weighted” and she is looking forward to more such experiments. “It kind of set me free and I thought to myself, ‘why did I not try this before?’ So, yes, I am going to explore stand up a lot more.”

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 16:35 IST