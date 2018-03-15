Imman on Ajith’s Viswasam: Have already composed two songs

Viswasam happens to be composer Imman’s maiden collaboration with Ajith, who is currently gearing up for the shoot of the film from March 23 in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. In a chat with his fans on social media, Imman has confirmed he has already completed composing two songs for the film. Since the shoot of the film is likely to get postponed due to the strike between Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council and Digital Service Providers, Imman is said to have begun working on the album.

Imman also revealed that he will try and make Ajith sing. Talking to Times of India, he said: “I never had an urge to work for any particular star’s film, but the kind of great person Ajith is, it will be a delightful experience.” Viswasam marks the fourth consecutive collaboration of Ajith and director Siva. While many believed that after the debacle of Vivegam, Ajith and Siva might take a break and work on a different combination. However, they’ve reunited to bounce back strongly following the failure of Vivegam.

Apparently, Ajith insisted that Siva works with him again on a rural-based script and it’ll feature Ajith in a brand new avatar. It is believed that Ajith will dye his hair black and sport a new look for the film and his new look has already leaked online. Nayanthara has been signed as the leading lady. Even as the full cast and crew is yet to be officially announced, it is rumoured that Shraddha Srinath has landed a pivotal role in the film.

