e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Inside Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya engagement: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun attend, see pics

Inside Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya engagement: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun attend, see pics

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were among those who attended Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s engagement ceremony.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 14, 2020 12:11 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Niharika Konidelaand Chaitanya Jonnalagadda along with Ram Charan and his wife.
Niharika Konidelaand Chaitanya Jonnalagadda along with Ram Charan and his wife.
         

Actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun on Wednesday attended the engagement ceremony of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda along with their family. Niharika, who has worked in Telugu films such as Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya in a close-knit family affair. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple.

Chiranjeevi, who happens to be Niharika’s uncle and her cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, attended the event along with their wives. In June, Niharika teased fans by sharing pictures of her would-be husband on her Instagram page.

Niharika Konidelaand Chaitanya Jonnalagadda along with family.
Niharika Konidelaand Chaitanya Jonnalagadda along with family.
Niharika Konidelaand Chaitanya Jonnalagadda with Chiranjeevi.
Niharika Konidelaand Chaitanya Jonnalagadda with Chiranjeevi.

In two different posts, Niharika shared pictures with her beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, who happens to be the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police (IG), J Prabhakar Rao. Talking to Times of India, Niharika said: “Yes, I have found the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. We are not engaged officially yet and my social media post was to just officially announce that I’m taken. Naturally, I’m thrilled right now.”

Allu Arjun with his wife.
Allu Arjun with his wife.
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

The report added that Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.

Reports revealed that the wedding will take place later this year. Niharika, who is the sister of actor Varun Tej, recently ventured into production with a web series; however, its details are yet to be officially announced.

top news
Rajasthan Assembly session convenes, proposal for trust vote tabled
Rajasthan Assembly session convenes, proposal for trust vote tabled
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
‘There’s little improvement’: Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on ex-prez’s health
‘There’s little improvement’: Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on ex-prez’s health
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In