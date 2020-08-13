e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Telugu actor Niharika Konidela to get engaged to Chaitanya: report

Telugu actor Niharika Konidela to get engaged to Chaitanya: report

Reports suggest Niharika Konidela may get enageged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the evening.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Niharika and Chaitanya made their relationship official in June and are likely to get engaged on Thursday.
Niharika and Chaitanya made their relationship official in June and are likely to get engaged on Thursday.
         

Telugu actor Niharika Konidela may get engaged in a private ceremony with beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Thursday evening in Hyderabad. A Times of India report claimed the Oka Manasu actor will get engaged on Thursday in the presence of close family and friends.

Niharika revealed about Chaitanya in June when she shared a picture of a coffee mug on Instagram written, Mrs Niharika. After further teasing fans with pictures of herself with a man whose face is hidden, she finally unveiled his identity a few days later. She wrote “Mine” and posted a heart emoji on the photo. He also posted a few images with Niharika and wrote “Nischay” - a play on a combination of their names and the word also means, “decision/certain”.

 

View this post on Instagram

Uh.. what?

A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Peek-a-boo

A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Mine ❤️ @chaitanya_jv

A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on

 

View this post on Instagram

NisChay 💜

A post shared by Chaitanya Jv (@chaitanya_jv) on

Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad. Reports revealed that the wedding will take place later this year. Niharika recently ventured into production with a web series. However, its details are yet to be officially announced. He is the son of an IPS officer while Niharika is the daughter of senior actor and television personality Naga Babu.

Niharika’s brother Varun Tej had earlier confirmed an August engagement and told Zoom TV, “The wedding may take some more time, but we are planning to have the engagement sometime in August with all the precautionary measures in place. We are all very excited and that’s something our family can look forward to in these pressing times.”

 

Also read: Arshad Warsi on Sanjay Dutt’s cancer diagnosis: ‘He will emerge triumphant here too, he is a fighter’

She also shared another image with Chaitanya on his birthday and wrote, “A smile that’ll light up the whole room, and hugs that feel like home. You are my happy place chay. Here’s to the first of many! You deserve the best of everything! Happy birthday,love. @chaitanya_jv.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In