Arshad Warsi on Sanjay Dutt’s cancer diagnosis: ‘He will emerge triumphant here too, he is a fighter’

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:59 IST

Actor Arshad Warsi who had worked with Sanjay Dutt in the hit Munna Bhai series,has reacted to the latter’s cancer diagnosis. He said Sanjay would emerge a winner as he is a fighter.

Speaking to Mid Day, he said: “I don’t know anyone who would have survived [the difficulties] that he has faced head-on. Despite the situations, he has an air of positivity. I have never seen him crib about his hardships. He will emerge triumphant here too; he is a fighter.”

The two actors were expected to work in a comedy called Blockbuster next month. In all likelihood, the shoot will be deferred. “Films can come and go, but people like him are rare. I pray that he gets better.”

Arshad also mentioned that he had spoken to Sanjay when he was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital. He said: “We spoke when he was hospitalised last week; he assured me he was fine.”

On August 11, Sanjay had announced that he would taking a short break from work for medical treatment. He wrote on Twitter: “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

A day after actor Sanjay announced a break from films for medical treatment, his wife, producer Maanayata Dutt said the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions, while urging fans to not fall prey to speculations.

The 61-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged from the medical facility on August 10, and put a statement on Tuesday announcing he would be taking a “short break” from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment.

(With PTI inputs)

