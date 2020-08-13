Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt after his cancer diagnosis. See pictures

bollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 09:02 IST

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Sanjay Dutt’s house, a day after it was announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. Ranbir played Sanjay in a blockbuster biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The two will be seen together in the upcoming film Shamshera. Alia and Sanjay will be seen together in the upcoming film Sadak 2.

Pictures of the couple at Sanjay’s house have been shared, and show them exiting the building and entering their car, wearing casuals.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Sanjay Dutt’s house. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sanjay was recently admitted to Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged on Saturday. “When he was taken to the hospital, he was low on oxygen saturation. But when his Covid-19 report came negative, he run cancer analysis and it came positive,” a source from the hospital told Hindustan Times.

On Tuesday, Sanjay had announced that he was taking a ‘short break’ from work for ‘some medical treatment’. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment.” The actor further said “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, his wife Maanayata said, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.”

Earlier, Ranbir had spoken about the process of transforming into Sanjay for the biopic, Sanju. He had told Mid-Day, “It was my job as an actor to understand how this guy walks, how he talks. I would call Sanjay sir in the middle of the night, before the shoot, and ask him what he went through during a particular incident in his life. I would give my own interpretation to the script, but to hear it from the man himself is different.”

