Musician says Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamaal copied from his 2011 Pakistani composition; shares video as proof. Watch

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 08:32 IST

Music producer Shezan Saleem aka JO-G has claimed that a song that plays in the trailer for the upcoming film Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, sounds like a 2011 composition by him. He has shared a tweet pointing out the similarities between the two songs, and has brought it to the attention of Fox Star Studios.

He wrote in a tweet, hours after the release of Sadak 2’s trailer, “What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011. Let’s talk guys.” The attached video, which has been shot on a phone, shows Shezan narrating details about the similarities, and playing portions from both songs to prove his point.

What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011.

Let's talk guys. pic.twitter.com/BtKAHzPYMI — Shezan Saleem a.k.a JO-G (@ssaleemofficial) August 12, 2020

“A trailer for a Bollywood movie called Sadak 2 has just been released, and there is a song in it called Ishq Kamaal,” he says in the video. “After listening to it, I realised that it sounds like a composition I had produced for a friend around 11 years ago. The friend’s name is Zaid Khan. I think they’ve copied it because not only the melody, but the music is also very similar,” he continues. After playing the choruses of both songs, he asks, “What does the public have to say?”

Actor Pooja Bhatt had previously said that Sadak 2 will introduce fresh music talent. She attributed the song Ishq Kamaal to a ‘music teacher from Chandigarh’, who came knocking on their door. “Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father,” she had written on social media.

Sadak 2 has been at the centre of a controversy, even before its release. The trailer for the film, Mahesh Bhatt’s first collaboration with younger daughter Alia Bhatt, was released on Wednesday, and has quickly become the most-disliked video on YouTube, less than 24 hours later. The trailer has received 4.5 million ‘dislikes’ on the video sharing platform, with a massively unfavourable ‘like-dislike’ ratio. With more than 15 million views, only 2,55,000 people have ‘liked’ the trailer.

The film, also starring Pooja, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, has been slated for an August 28 release on Disney+ Hotstar.

