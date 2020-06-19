e-paper
Actor Niharika Konidela teases fans with pictures of would-be husband

Actor Niharika Konidela, who is the sister of another Telugu actor Varun Tej, shared pictures with her beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. See pictures here.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:24 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Niharika Konedela shared pictures with beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.
Niharika Konedela shared pictures with beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.
         

Actor Niharika Konidela, who has worked in Telugu films such as Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, has teased fans by sharing pictures of her would-be husband on her Instagram page. Niharika is the sister of actor Varun Tej.

In two different posts, Niharika shared pictures with her beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, who happens to be the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police (IG), J Prabhakar Rao.

 

View this post on Instagram

Mine ❤️ @chaitanya_jv

A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Peek-a-boo

A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on

Talking to Times of India, Niharika said: “Yes, I have found the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. We are not engaged officially yet and my social media post was to just officially announce that I’m taken. Naturally, I’m thrilled right now.”

Also read: Sonu Nigam on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘You might soon hear about suicides in the music industry’

Niharika with Chaitanya.
Niharika with Chaitanya.

Apparently, the couple will get engaged in August. However, she hasn’t officially revealed any information yet on her engagement. “I can’t reveal much right now but I hope this is the start of a wonderful new journey. This has been the only silver lining during these tough times,” she added.

As per the report, Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad. Reports revealed that the wedding will take place later this year. Niharika recently ventured into production with a web series; however, its details are yet to be officially announced.

