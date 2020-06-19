Sonu Nigam on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘You might soon hear about suicides in the music industry’

music

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:09 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the Indian entertainment industry. Now singer Sonu Nigam has released a video on Instagram in which he talks about how the mafia in the music industry was bigger than the film industry.

“Aaj Sushant Singh Rajput mara hai, Ek actor mara hai. Kal aap kisi singer, composer, lyrics writer ke baare mein bhi sunn sakte hain kyun ke yeh jo mahaul hai hamari industry mein, filmon se badaa mafia hai unfortunately. Main samajh sakta hoon business karna zaruri hai, par sab ko lagta hai yeh hum rule karen business ko. (Today, Sushant Singh Rajout has died. An actor has died. Tomorrow you might just hear of a singer, a composer or a lyricist doing the same because there is a bigger mafia in the music industry than the film industry. I understand that you have to do business, people want to rule the business),” he said.

He mentioned how he was lucky enough to have avoided the mess but said newcomers don’t have it easy. “I was lucky; I came into this industry rather early and therefore could get out early and avoid the mess, but for the scores of newcomers, it can be very difficult. I keep taking to them, they all confide in me - they are worried - a producer, director and music composer wants to work with you but music company will say ‘this guy isn’t our artist’,” he said.

He mentioned how power rests in just two companies. “I can understand you wish to control matters, you decide what will play on radio. Don’t do such things, a curse is a very bad thing. This is not a healthy scenario, that all power rests with two companies; who should sing, who should not,” he said.

“I have left this world but I have seen the frustration in the eyes of new singers, composers, lyric writers.... I have seen them cry miserably, if they die, you too might be questioned. Be a little more kind to the new commoners, please be a little easy on them. ”

Sonu mentioned how an actor had him removed but didn’t mention anyone. However, Arijit Singh has had a face-off with Salman Khan in the past. “Mere saath aisa ho sakta hai - main gaana gaa raha hoon aur ek actor, jis actor par aaj kal ungliyan utth rahin hain, woh keh rahaa hai ki iss se mat gawao. Aur usne Arijit Singh ke saath kar rakkha hai. Toh yeh kya hai - how can you use your power like that? (This can happen to me - that I have sung a song and an actor, the same actor who is being accused of wrong doing, says that don’t make this guy sing),” he said.

