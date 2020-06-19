Vivek Agnihotri says Sushant Singh Rajput was to make Bollywood debut with Hate Story: ‘Balaji didn’t release him’

bollywood

There has been an outpouring of grief in the film industry after the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, too, paid tribute to him and his immense knowledge with a doodle. He also shared the name of the film he had offered to the actor before he made his Bollywood debut.

A Twitter user responded to his tribute by questioning why Vivek did not work with Sushant while he was still alive. “Wo Jab zinda tha tab kuch movies offer kar sakte the aap (You could have offered him films while he was still alive),” he wrote.

Vivek revealed that Sushant was to make his Bollywood debut with his film, Hate Story, but Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms did not release him. “I had signed him for ‘Hate Story’ - his first movie contract. But Balaji didn’t release him,” he tweeted.

Hate Story released in 2012, and featured Nikhil Dwivedi, Gulshan Devaiah and Paoli Dam in the lead roles. Sushant was playing the lead role in Balaji Telefilms’ popular show Pavitra Rishta when he was offered the film. He eventually made his big screen debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che! in 2013.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The police said that it was death by suicide and that no note was found. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the presence of family members and a few from the film and television industry, amid heavy downpour.

Sushant’s ashes were immersed in the Ganga river on Thursday. The ritual was performed at the Gandhi ghat, a few kilometres from the actor’s Rajiv Nagar residence in the city.

Sushant’s father K K Singh and two sisters reached the Gandhi ghat and along with other family members and a priest, boarded a boat and immersed the ashes in the river amid the chanting of vedic mantras.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the death of Sushant and have recorded the statements of more than 10 people, including his family members, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and manager.

(With inputs from PTI)

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

