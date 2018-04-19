Varun Tej and Aditi Rao Hydari’s science-fiction launched. See photos

Varun Tej’s upcoming film is a sci-fi, also starring Aditi Rao Hydari was launched on Thursday This is his first collaboration with director Sankalp Reddy, who helmed the critically-acclaimed submarine-based war film Ghazi. The space drama will feature Varun in the role of an astronaut. The project was officially launched on Thursday in Hyderabad in the presence of the film’s lead cast and crew. Also present at the launch were the film’s leading ladies Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripathi. Varun’s father Nagendra Babu, a popular actor, was also present on the occasion.

It has also been confirmed that the film will go on the floors from last week of April and the makers are planning for year-end release. According to producer Y Rajeev Reddy, the team along with Varun and Sankalp will head to Kazakhstan for month-long training in zero gravity conditions very soon.

Originally planned to be shot in the US, the film will now be shot in Georgia where special sets and rigs will be built. The team will rope in stunt men from Hollywood to shoot the action sequences. Before the team leaves to Kazakhstan for training, the rest of the cast and crew will be finalised. Apparently, it’s said to be a story of four astronauts on a mission and Sankalp is busy scouting actors for other key roles in the film.

National award-winning director Krish Jagarlamudi, who is currently helming Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, will be co-producing the film with Rajeev and his partner. Gnana Sekhar, who worked on Balakrishna’s Gauthamiputra Satakarni, has been roped in to crank the camera.

