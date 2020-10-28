First glimpse of seamer-turned-actor Irfan Pathan from his Tamil film Cobra revealed

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 13:35 IST

Former Indian seamer Irfan Pathan makes his acting debut via the upcoming Tamil film Cobra, which stars Vikram in the lead role. The makers of the movie have revealed a glimpse of Irfan’s character on the occasion of his birthday.

Irfan makes his debut as the antagonist in Cobra, which has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Sharing the first glimpse of Irfan’s character, Ajay tweeted: “Wish you many more happy returns of the day dear @IrfanPathan sir. Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and a caring person like you. Wishing you only the best in the year ahead (sic).”

Wish you many more happy returns of the day dear ⁦⁦@IrfanPathan⁩ sir ❤️❤️ Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and a caring person like you.. Wishing you only the besttt in the year ahead 🤗🤗🤗 #Cobra 🐍🐍⁦⁩ ⁦#HBDIrfanpathan ⁦#AslanYilmaz pic.twitter.com/JBwIlbzGJM — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) October 27, 2020

As per the poster, Irfan plays a character called Aslan Yilmaz and he’s an officer of French Interpol.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019 and the makers are hopeful to release it next year.

“This film will be a pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, fearing arrest by CBI, request Bombay HC for early hearing

Ajay had said in the past that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. As per multiple reports, Vikram will be seen donning multiple avatars in the movie. “Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those,” he said.

Vikram had wrapped up shooting for Cobra in January 2020. In February, he joined the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Vikram also has a project with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj next. This film will see the actor share screen space with his son, Dhruv, who made his acting debut last year with Adithya Varma, Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter