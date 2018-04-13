It’s playtime for Misha and father Shahid Kapoor couldn’t be happier. See pic

Shahid Kapoor will soon be busy with his schedule for upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chaalu as the film is set to begin rolling soon. But before that he spends some quality time with his daughter Misha Kapoor. Shahid shared an adorable picture on Instagram and wrote, “When you know. Nothing else matters.”

The picture is quite charming in which the Padmaavat actor is looking at his daughter, Misha who is wearing a yellow frock. It seems she is trying to express something with her hands spread wide.

On the work front, Shahid is rumoured to be a part of the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film originally starred Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role and received wide acclaim for his performance. Other than this, Shahid is also expected to work with director Imtiaz Ali soon.

When you know. Nothing else matters. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:50pm PDT

Shahid’s current project, Batti Gul Meter Chaalu is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and the film is slated to release on August 31. However, the film has faced hurdles because of the production company KriArj, which is currently in a legal tangle over the release of John Abraham’s Parmanu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more