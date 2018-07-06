It was comforting to work with John: Anuja Sathe Gokhale

When actor Anuja Sathe Gokhale played Prabha Ghatpandey in Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail, everyone was surprised to see her opportunistic character. Anuja, till then, was known for roles such as Bhiubai in Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Madhavi in Raakhandaar (2014). However, this year, she has managed to change everyone’s perception about her as an actor. She has experimented with each film, starting with Blackmail and the latest being Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. “The reactions I received for both these films have been interesting and amazing. People were totally surprised to see me as Prabha in Blackmail. And, they loved my role of Sushma Raina (John Abraham’s reel wife). I am glad I could portray and entertain the audience with two completely different roles,” says Anuja.

Talking about sharing screen space with John, Anuja says that the actor is a simple guy with no starry airs. “It was so comforting to work with him. We first met at his office in Bandra (Mumbai) and he made me feel comfortable instantly. There were no starry tantrums or baggages. He has this comforting vibe that instantly puts everyone at ease on the sets.” says Anuja, whose role brought comical relief in the film.

With three Hindi films, Anuja is keen on exploring more in Bollywood but doesn’t want to stop doing Marathi films. “I am definitely looking at more opportunities in Hindi films. However, I’ll continue to take up Marathi projects. I have Shreyash Jadhav’s Me Pan Sachin and a few more projects in the pipeline,” she says.

Her husband, actor Saurabh Gokhale loved both her roles and the duo is planning on starting something creative together. “I am not sure if you will get to see us together on the big screen but we are thinking of doing something on our own which is still in a primitive stage,” says Anuja.