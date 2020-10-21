e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Prabhas’ upcoming Radhe Shyam

Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Prabhas’ upcoming Radhe Shyam

Justin Prabhakaran, well known for his work in Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade, has been chosen to compose the music for Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:58 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.
Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.
         

Justin Prabhakaran, who had last worked on Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu romantic drama Dear Comrade, has been signed as the composer for Prabhas’ upcoming Telugu magnum opus Radhe Shyam, which also stars Pooja Hegde.

Reports have emerged that Justin has been signed as the composer. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement which is expected to be made this week to commemorate Prabhas’ birthday.

After impressing Telugu audiences with his songs in Dear Comrade, Justin landed the opportunity to work in Radhe Shyam. Apparently, he has already composed a couple of songs.

The makers are currently filming a two-week schedule in Italy. Tipped to be a period romance, the film will see Prabhas play a palm reader while Pooja will be essaying the role of a music teacher.

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja.

The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

To be predominantly shot in and around Europe, the makers have so far completed two schedules abroad. They are currently filming their last foreign schedule which they hope to complete by this month’s end. A special set has been erected in Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad for the upcoming Indian schedule of the film.

