Regional Movies / Kajal Aggarwal's 'feyonce' Gautam Kitchlu shares their first picture together, actor praises his aesthetic

Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘feyonce’ Gautam Kitchlu shares their first picture together, actor praises his aesthetic

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu. He shared the first picture of the two of them together on Monday. Check out what Kajal wrote on the post.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will get married on October 30.
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will get married on October 30.
         

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently announced her engagement with interior designer and businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The engagement came as a surprise to her fans who had never seen the two together before.

Now, Gautam himself has shared their first picture together. He took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of a polaroid featuring both of them. They couple is seen dressed in traditional outfits at a function. The photo is hanging on a string, attached to golden balloons. He captioned the photo with just an infinity symbol and a red balloon emoji.

 
View this post on Instagram

♾🎈

A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) on

Commenting on the photo, Kajal wrote, “Even this post reflects an element of design @kitchlugn #mysuperaetheticfeyonce.” Her sister Nisha also dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Kajal confirmed her engagement throught an Instagram post last week. The wedding will be on October 30. Sharing the post, Kajal said: “I said yes. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

In November last year, Kajal had said that she was planning to get married. Speaking to fellow actor Lakshmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, she had made the confirmation.

“Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon.” Talking about her ideal man, she had added, “Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual,” a Pinkvilla report had quoted her as saying.

