Kajal Aggarwal to star in Telugu remake of Korean film Dancing Queen

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:53 IST

Actor Kajal Aggarwal will star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of popular Korean film, Dancing Queen, producer Suresh Babu has revealed. To be bankrolled by Suresh Productions, the film will also star Allari Naresh in the lead. The director of the project is yet to be finalised.

“Yes, we have approached Kajal Aggarwal for the part and she has agreed to do the film. We are in the planning stage, and several things needed to be worked out for the project,” Suresh Babu was quoted in a report by Deccan Chronicle. The film tells a story of a couple, who in the midst of their mundane lives, decide to pursue their lost dreams.

On the career front, Kajal is currently shooting for Hindi film Mumbai Saga opposite John Abraham. She was recently signed for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which marks her maiden collaboration with the veteran actor.

On signing Indian 2, Kajal had said: “I’m really thrilled to be part of the project. I’m quite excited about my role and the skills I will get to learn on the job. I see signing Indian 2 as a step up in my career.”

Indian 2, which is gearing up for summer 2021 release, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

Kajal also has Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen awaiting release. Titled Paris Paris, the film has been directed by actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind.

She also has a Hollywood project in the pipeline. An Indo-American collaborative production, the film will star Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead.

Meanwhile, recently reports emerged that Kajal and Dulquer Salmaan will team up for a Tamil film soon. She hinted about the collaboration in a media interaction a few months ago.

