Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 certified U/A, gearing up for summer release

After months of delay, the team of Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated Tamil spy thriller Vishwaroopam 2 finally resumed shooting the final schedule of the film last November. Multiple announcements being made so far about the film’s trailer which has been promised to be released soon, with no results. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the film has been certified U/A by CBFC and that it’s gearing up for release this summer. Even though the makers haven’t reacted to the rumours, industry sources haven’t denied the news.

The Kamal Haasan starrer was shot as a single film, but due to its length, Vishwaroopam was planned to be released in two parts. It follows the story of an Indian spy, played by Haasan himself, who befriends a notorious terrorist, played by Rahul Bose, and tries to bring down his empire. The first part was lauded for its high-octane action and taut screenplay. The second part, according to multiple sources, will be more intense than the first as it’s loaded with action and will be highly emotional.

Also starring Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar and Shekhar Kapoor, the film has music by Ghibran. Last year, Rajesh Selva, long-time associate of Haasan, in a tweet confirmed that the project has been revived and all the pending work will be wrapped up soon. Busy with his political ambitions, Haasan is eyeing to bring the long delayed Vishwaroopam 2 to cinemas this June or July.

