Kammara Sambhavam teaser: Siddharth-Dileep starrer is a dramatic period film. Watch video

Kammara Sambhavam, Siddharth’s debut Malayalam film opposite Dileep is a period drama. The teaser of the movie was released on Wednesday and it is a visual treat.

The looks of each character are fascinating enough on their own but when a talented star cast of Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Namitha Pramod and Murali Gopy is added to the mix, expectations are bound to rise. In the teaser, we see fight for the top spot and no, it is not for that of the good guy.

Both Siddharth and Dileep, who play Othenan Nambiar and Kammaran Nambiar respectively, are two cunning characters. Will they fight each other or come together? Because we see them light cigarettes from the same match, we assume that it will mean something. But, maybe not.

We see Kammaran grow old, as he sits alone in his chair, looking at a piece of paper. We also see Kammanran get out of jail, fight soldiers and face gun fire.

The official teaser of #Kammarasambhavam https://t.co/wSxI1fIstV Honoured to be a part of this brilliant picture. Welcome to greatness, director Rathish Ambat! Written by @muraligopy Thank you Gokulam Movies and Dileepettan for your belief in this magnum opus! #Malayalam #Debut — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 28, 2018

While we might have to wait to see how the plot evolves on screen, the background score and cinematography appear to be quite great on their own. The music is composed by Gopi Sunder and the director of photography is Sunil KS.

Siddharth, who shared the teaser on his Twitter handle wrote, “Honoured to be a part of this brilliant picture. Welcome to greatness, director Rathish Ambat! Written by @muraligopy Thank you Gokulam Movies and Dileepettan for your belief in this magnum opus! #Malayalam #Debut.”

The movie is expected to release on April 5 ahead of Vishu weekend.

