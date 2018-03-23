Kammara Sambhavam: Took 5 hours to transform Dileep into 90-year-old, says Rathish Ambat

Kammara Sambhavam is one of the most exciting upcoming Malayalam multi-starrers. The film, a period thriller, stars Dileep, Siddharth, Bobby Simhaa and Namitha Pramod among others. One of the highlights of this project, which tracks the adventures of Dileep’s nonagenarian character Kammaran Sambhavam, is the amount of effort that has gone into transforming him into an elderly role.

In a media interaction, director Rathish Ambat revealed that it took about five hours to transform Dileep into Kammaran.

“He had to sit through gruelling make-up session. To transform him into the 90-year-old character it took us about five hours. The shoot would usually begin at 8 am and this meant the make-up process would start from 3 am. Dileep would be up by 2 am and keep himself ready. We had shoot scenes featuring Dileep in the older character as quickly as possible because the prosthetic make-up would last five hours after application,” said Rathish, confirming Dileep will also be seen in two other get-ups in the film. “He will also be seen in a clean shaven avatar and will also been seen sporting thick beard for some portion of the film.”

The make-up team was headed by NG Roshan, best known for his work in Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam.

When the first look of Dileep as the 90-year-old Kammaran was unveiled, reports emerged that his look was appeared to have been inspired by Kamal Haasan’s older character from Indian. Clarifying on the character’s look and the inspiration behind it, Rathish said: “We used the looks and features of Dileep’s father and director Lal Jose’s father as references. Dileep obviously looks like his father, but we took some of his features and paired it with some striking features of Lal Jose’s father’s to create this look. When both their faces were combined, we got the perfect look for Dileep’s character.”

Siddharth, who plays a crucial role in the film, makes his Malayalam debut with Kammara Sambhavam. Not long ago, he described Dileep’s character as most complicated and layered via a tweet. He wrote that the wrinkles of Kammaran hide many layers of truth of the character. He went on to add that it’s the toughest film in his career yet.

Having gone on the floors way back in 2016, the film’s shoot had to be stalled in 2017 after Dileep was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case. The shooting began again in October last year and was recently wrapped up.

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under his banner Sree Gokulam Movies, the film will be Dileep’s first major release of 2018. According to the industry sources, it’s most likely to hit the screens in April.

