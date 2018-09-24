Kannada actors Darshan, Devraj and Prajwal injured in car accident

Kannada actors Darshan, Devraj and Prajwal met with a car accident in the early hours of Monday. The three were travelling together when their car hit the divider near Hinkal Bridge in Mysuru at 3.15 am, according to a report in The News Minute.

The three actors were in Mysuru for the shooting of the film Wodeyar. The driver reportedly lost control of the car. The actors are receiving treatment at Columbia Asia Hospital, where they were rushed to after the accident occurred.

A spokesperson from the hospital, Faraz, was quoted as saying, “We have received the patient (Darshan) early in the morning today and the doctors are evaluating the patient at the moment. He is not critical or in danger.” He also added, “We will be revealing the full extent of the injuries shortly.” Darshan injured his right arm in the accident while Devraj suffered chest injuries, and Prajwal has neck injuries.

The police are investigating the incident and have so far not revealed why the accident occurred. Reportedly, the car involved in the accident was not at the spot when the officials arrived at the scene of the incident.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 16:17 IST