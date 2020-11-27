e-paper
Kashmiri Sikh girl to make debut in Punjabi film industry

regional-movies Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:04 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Rehmat Rattan, 25, is all set to make debut in the Punjabi film industry.
Rehmat Rattan, 25, is all set to make debut in the Punjabi film industry.(HT Photo)
         

A Kashmiri Sikh girl, who left dentistry to pursue a career in acting is all set to make debut in the Punjabi film industry. “I have signed an untitled film opposite actor Yuvraj Hans,” Rehmat Rattan, 25, said.

Hailing from Mehjoor Nagar in Srinagar and currently residing in Mohali, Rehmat said shoot for the film will begin in February 2021. “The film will be shot in Punjab and Poland,” said Rehmat, who has done BDS from Bhojia Dental College and Hospital in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Rehmat had won Miss PTC Punjabi-2019. “After winning the contest, some Punjabi music directors and producers approached me. So, I have done five Punjabi songs,” she said.

The Punjabi songs done by her include ‘Top Notch’ and ‘Pinda De Jaye’. “The songs gave me a break in the industry. My upcoming music video is releasing in December opposite singer-actor Ranjit Bawa,” she said.

Rehmat has reportedly also signed another Punjabi film featuring Tabu and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles. “Everyone in Punjab has given me a lot of love,” she said. “If my parents would not have allowed me to study outside J&K, all this would not have been possible,” she said.

