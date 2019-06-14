Mahesh Babu has a ‘huge fanboy moment’ with cricket legend Andy Roberts. See pics

Actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently on a holiday in London with his family, shared his special fanboy moment when he clicked a picture with the West Indies cricketing legend Andy Roberts.

Mahesh took to Twitter to share the memory and wrote: “With the legend himself. Andy Roberts. Huge fanboy moment.”

With the legend himself... Andy Roberts... huge fanboy moment 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/IbFxaY0ltl — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 13, 2019

For close to a month, Mahesh has been on a holiday and he recently landed in London to cheer for team India. He was also present at India’s last match versus Australia. The actor’s pictures from the match went viral on social media.

Mahesh has earned a well deserved holiday after the phenomenal success of Maharshi, in which he played a billionaire turned farmer. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, went on to earn over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office.

Upon his return from holiday, Mahesh will begin shooting for his next project Sarileru Neekevvaru with director Anil Ravipudi. The project had its official launch last month and it will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

The film’s title, which roughly translates to ‘nobody can match you, was unveiled via a special poster which was shared last month

The project, to be produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Ravipudi. The rest of the cast includes Rajendra Prasad and Jagapathi Babu among others. The makers have also announced that the film will hit the screens next year during Sankranti festival.

