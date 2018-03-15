Mammootty announces sequel to Kottayam Kunjachan, son Dulquer Salmaan excited

Mammootty took to his official Facebook page to announce the sequel to his 1990 hit comedy, Kottayam Kunjachan. The poster features Mammootty from the 1990s portraying one of his most popular characters, Kunjachan from Kottayam. The sequel is titled Kottayam Kunjachan 2 and will be directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Mammootty was present at the success party of Aadu 2, which was directed by Midhun and it was here that the team announced the news about the sequel. The director then shared a note on his Facebook page and thanked everyone for making this dream come true.

Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan, who is also a popular actor himself was excited about this announcement. He shared the poster on his Facebook page and wrote, “Ashaaaaneeeeee Joshi Chadhichu !OMG ! The most iconic Kottayam Kunjachan is getting a sequel !!!! Woohooooooo.”

The original film was helmed by TS Suresh Babu, and penned by Dennis Joseph, It also starred Ranjini, Innocent, KPAC Lalitha, Sukumaran, Prathapachandran, Babu Antony and others playing key characters in the film. The story itself was an adaptation of a novel by Muttathu Varkey.

Mammootty played a thug who is straight out of jail in Kottayam Kunjachan, and he will be reprising the role in the sequel.

Mammootty currently has multiple projects in he pipeline. He recently shared the teaser of his upcoming film Parole. He is also a part of Peranbu, Abrahaminte Santhathikal and period movies Kunjali Marakkar and Mamankam.

