Mohanlal’s Lucifer: Makers of Prithviraj film share character posters. Pics inside

Lucifer stars superstar Mohanlal in the titular role and marks the directorial debut actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On Tuesday, the makers said that they would unveil 26 character posters daily from Wednesday onwards. On February 20, the makers released the first of the 26 character posters.

In the first poster, child artists Helen and Abhimanyu, were introduced. They play characters called Rahael and Robbie respectively.

Child artists Helen and Abhimanyu, seen in a new poster of the film.

In the second character poster, unveiled on Wednesday, another child artist Angelina was introduced. She plays a character called Priyadarshini.

The genre of the film still remains a mystery, but the industry grapevine is that it could be an emotional thriller with good dose of action.

Meet child artist Angelina who plays a girl called Priyadarshini.

In December 2018, Prithviraj had taken to Twitter to share a heartfelt post on the experience of directing Mohanlal, who plays a character called Stephen Nedumpally in the film.

“Today, Lalettan bids adieu to Lucifer and Stephen Nedumpally. It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took up the challenge of directing a huge film like ‘Lucifer’, most of my well wishers told me it wasn’t the wisest decision I’ve made and that as an actor, it’s a foolish investment of time,” Prithviraj wrote.

He further wrote that he learnt more about cinema and his craft in the last six months than the 16 years preceding it.

Prithviraj also thanked Mohanlal for believing in him. “Directing you has been the absolute highlight of my career regardless of how many ever films I direct or even if I’ll never direct again.”

With the project gearing up for release soon, the makers have shifted their focus on marketing the project in the right away.

The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles and has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 16:18 IST