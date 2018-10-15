Mohanlal and Prithviraj shoot for Lucifer, director shares pic from sets

Prithviraj is currently busy with his debut film as director, starring Mohanlal, and he has shared a behind-the-scenes still from the sets of the film. In the still, he is discussing a shot with his crew in the background and we see Mohanlal getting into a car. He captioned the picture, “#L” with an emoticon.

The first look of Lalettan’s Lucifer was released in July. Mohanlal sported a salt-and-pepper look in the still, which is quite similar to the look from his 2014 Tamil film, Jilla. The shoot of Lucifer began in July, while the team had announced their project almost a year ago.

Prithviraj has taken a break from his acting career to finish Lucifer. The shooting of the film is expected to be wrapped by the end of the year. Murali Gopy, an actor-writer had initially approached Prithviraj about Lucifer when the two were making Tiyaan.

Lucifer is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. They are also producing Mohanlal’s upcoming big-budget project, Odiyan, which is being directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. Lucifer’s music will be composed by Deepak Dev and cinematography is by Sujith Vaassudev.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 19:06 IST