Odiyan trailer: Mohanlal’s transformation from Manikyan to terrifying night king is riveting. Watch video

Mohanlal’s Odiyan is a much-awaited release in Malayalam and the posters, teasers and Mohanlal’s different looks has so far kept fans excited. The trailer of Odiyan was released on October 10 on social media. The trailer features Manikyan, a suave young man who can fight a great fight and Odiyan, the man who hunts by the night and has managed to strike fear in his rivals.

The trailer also doesn’t give away too much about the film. For instance, there were reports that Mohanlal would be seen in three diferent avatars, but the trailer has only given a glimpse two of his looks. Manju Warrier in an blink and miss appearance keeps the plot more under wraps.

The trailer also features sharp stunt scenes that will impress Mohanlal fans with performance. The stunt choreography for the film is done by Peter Hein, who also worked with Mohanlal on Pulimurugan.

The film produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinema is directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. A glimpse of Prakash Raj is also seen in the trailer. Originally, the makers had announced that the trailer of the film will release on October 11 and will be screened along with Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni. However, the early release was a result of a leak on social media.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 19:03 IST