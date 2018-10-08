Mohanlal explains AMMA president cannot punish actor Dileep

Actor Dileep’s inclusion in the AMMA early in August had led to furore among women artistes in the industry and audiences, who protested its decision to include actor Dileep in the film body. The reason being an active investigation against the actor for allegedly being a part of a sexual assault case against a female actor to settle personal scores against her. The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), has even addressed a letter to AMMA, but it looks like the film body has dismissed the objections raised by WCC. According to a report in Times Now, the president of AMMA, Mohanlal, has explained that the film body cannot punish the actor.

Mohanlal said in a media interaction, “It is the general body of the association that has the power to initiate disciplinary action against any member. A legal advice was sought in this regard.”

The meeting on October 6 was convened as a result of a second letter from WCC members Parvathy, Padmapriya and Revathy, giving AMMA an ultimatum to take a decision against Dileep. According to a report in The Newsminute, this letter had stated that AMMA was required to come to a final decision regarding Dileep before October 9. The letter also suggested that the film body should suspend Dileep until the court case against the actor is not concluded.

This is reportedly the third letter from the WCC members and the Malayalam film body had not responded to the first two, resulting in an ultimatum from the female actors.

Actor Dileep was accused of plotting revenge against a female actor resulting in sexual assault and is the eight accused in the case. He was also imprisoned for more than two months for further investigation before he got the bail. After the protests seeking his ban from AMMA, Dileep had earlier said that he wouldn’t return to the film body until the case against him was closed satisfactorily.

