Is Prithviraj’s debut directorial Lucifer starring Mohanlal about a revolution?

A film that has Prithviraj behind the camera and Mohanlal playing the lead role is sure to get fans excited. The first look of their film, Lucifer, was released recently and the poster revealed that the film is about blood, betrayal and brotherhood. There were speculations that Mohanlal would play a character with grey shade, keeping in line with the title of the film. Recently, Prithviraj also revealed that the film needs an atmosphere where people shout slogans.

According to a report in Newsminute, Prithviraj was asked why there were people on his sets raising slogans and if it had anything to do with the lead actor in the film. The actor-director explained, “The reason for the jam-packed locations is not just because Lalettan is the hero of the film but the premise and scenes required such a setting and mood, especially for the scenes that we are shooting right now.”

It is speculated that Mohanlal plays a politician in the film. This, combined with the fact that people were raising slogans against someone, signifies that the film could be about revolution by the comman man.

The film has an impressive cast that includes Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran and Manju Warrier in the lead and they will be supported by Kalabhavan Shajon, Sai Kumar, director Fazil, Sunil Sughatha, Thara Kalyan, Praveena Thomas and Mala Parvathy.

The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The shooting for the film began on July 18 and the shoot will take place in Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Kuttikanam. The music for the film will be composed by Stephan Devassy and the film is written by veteran actor-writer, Murali Gopi. Prithviraj is currently taking a break from acting to concentrate on his directorial.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:10 IST