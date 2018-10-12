Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni is biggest Malayalam opener ever, with Rs 5.3 cr

Actor Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunnni, which was released on his birthday on October 11, has broken the record for the highest opening day for a Malayalam film in Kerala, with Rs 5.3 crores. The record was so far held by Mammotty’s film The Great Father, which had reportedly earned Rs 4.31 crore. The second highest day 1 earner was Mohanlal’s Puli Murugan, which has collected Rs 4.08 crore.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai shared the first-day collections on Twitter, and wrote, “#KayamkulamKochunni takes 1st day gross of 5.3Cr . Cheers @NivinOfficial @Mohanlal #RosshanAndrews #GokulamGopalan #SreeGokulamMovies.”

Director VA Shrikumar, who is working with Mohanlal on Odiyan, also tweeted his congratulations to Nivin. He wrote, “Biggest opening day collection record now belongs to Kayamkulam Kochunni. Well deserved for Roshan’s craft. Kudos to Nivin , laletan , Gokulam Gopaletan , praveen and the entire team. #RosshanAndrews #nivinpauly (sic).”

The period film, about a highway thief called Kayamkulam Kochunni, also stars Priya Anand as the female lead and features Mohanlal in a cameo appearance. Nivin plays the titular role in the film, directed by Roshan Andrews, and produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gopalan Movies.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 18:43 IST