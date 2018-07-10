Kayamkulam Kochunni trailer: Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal take on the rich, fight caste bias

The trailer of Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni was unveiled on social media on Monday. The film stars Nivin as the central character Kochunni with Priya Anand playing the girl he falls in love with and Mohanlal his trainer. The trailer reveals who Kochunni is and why he does what he does.

The actor took to Twitter to express how happy he was with the film and wrote, “Finally, after months of hard work, here comes the trailer of Kerala’s most revered robin hood -- Kayamkulam Kochunni!”

He added, “Doing a movie with the one & only Lalettan (Mohanlal) was a dream, working closely with Rosshan Andrrews was a great learning experience and the script from #BobbySanjay was nothing but pure magic! Im in complete awe of Gokulam Gopalan sir’s patience and confidence in investing his time and money for a film like this and including some of the best talents in our country including the great Gopi Sunder, #SreekarPrasad and #BinodPradhaan in this project. To Anto Joseph, thank you for being there for us as always!”

Based on the life of Kayamkulam, a dreaded thief who lived in the 19th century and operated in the Travancore state (he is often called Robin Hood of the state), who stole from the rich and gave it to the poor. He went against the system in the 1890s when India was still under British rule.

The trailer gives a glimpse of his life—Kochunni notices that the problem is not just white people, but the crippling caste system. He fights for people who are labelled ‘shudra’, a community to which he too belongs. His decision to stand up against bias begins when he is refused to be trained in Kalari, an ancient martial art form of the state. That is when he begins to notice what is wrong in society and how the rich men rule the roost. A Robin Hood is born. He is trained by Mohanlal (in an extended cameo role).

The film directed by Rosshan Andrews is slated to release around Onam. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan, it has music by Gopi Sunder. Priyanka Thimmesh, Sunny Wayne and Babu Antony play pivotal roles in the film.

