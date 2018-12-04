Mukta makes me want to do better as a co-star: Swapnil Joshi

Actor Swapnil Joshi’s Pune connect is a known fact. In fact, interestingly, the actor points out how most of his onscreen characters have also been Puneites. From Duniyadari (2012) and Pyar Vali Love Story (2014) to Bhikari (2017) and of course, Mumbai Pune Mumbai (2010- 2015), all his characters are based in Pune. “There is a karmic connection that I have with the city. I absolutely love the city for everything, especially since it hasn’t lost its old-world charm. I believe, it amplifies my performances and adds an X factor. Of course, the people here have given me love and showered me with blessings always,” says the Ranangan actor.

Swapnil shares that the third instalment of Mumbai Pune Mumbai is an opportunity that came his way. The film is the first time a third part sequel is ever being made in the Marathi film industry. “Just because something has never been attempted, it should never stop you from being the first one to do it. And, with the third part we have definitely scored a place in golden history. It is a great feat for all of us,” he says.

Talking about his co-star and close friend Mukta Barve, the actor adds how over the past eight years, he has gained close friends along with these three films. “I can proudly say that MPM has given me three films and many friends. Mukta and Satish (Rajwade) are my closest friends today. Mukta is one of the finest actors we have in our industry. She is electrifying on screen. She makes me do better as a co-star. I feel blessed to have worked with her,” he says.

Swapnil is glad that he has had the opportunity to work with genuine and honest people like Satish. He says, “He is the glue that holds the entire set together. He has created a miracle and I love the way he has treated the film and subject.”

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 16:44 IST